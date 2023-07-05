KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 50 animals came to Young Williams Animal Center on the Fourth of July, and that number is expected to grow, the shelter said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the shelter said the number of lost animals coming to the shelter may continue to increase from holiday activities.

The festivities surrounding the Fourth of July are notorious for causing many pets to become lost. For those who have lost a pet, there are multiple places online to look and see if they may have been found.

Young-Williams has a list of current strays available on their website. They add that state law requires strays to be held for a minimum of 72 hours, so owners looking for pets should check in with them no less than every other day. Their website does mention that there are legally mandated fees to reclaim pets from the shelter.

If your lost pet is not at Young-Williams, the shelter says are other resources available to search for them online. Specifically, they say to:

Visit Petco Love Lost and upload your pet’s photo. The website partners with many shelters in East Tennessee and can use facial recognition to help reunites pets and their people. Young-Williams says the website also allows pet owners to make digital lost pet alerts.

Visit lost and Found Facebook pages. Young-Williams has a Lost and Found Facebook group. There are also other Facebook groups that may be more specific to your area.

Visit the shelter at 3201 Division Street to see if your vet is there. They are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the shelter closing from 1-2 p.m. for lunch.

Contact local vets and the UT College of Veterinary Medicine to see if your pet may have been taken there. It’s important to note that your pet may have been taken to a shelter in a surrounding county.

Visit PawBoost, which Young-Williams says the site is like an AMBER Alert for lost pets. PawBoost says it has helped reunite more than 1.5 million pets with their owners. Posting is free, and there are some optional premium services available.

Young-Williams also offers microchipping, which is a small chip embedded under the animal’s skin. Young-Williams says the procedure is quick and painless, and the microchip contains vital information that can help animal control officers or shelter team members return lost or stolen pets.