More than 700 people receive medical care during RAM clinic in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just more than 700 people received free medical, dental and vision care this past weekend during a clinic hosted by the Remote Area Medical team.

The three-day event gave away medical care valued around $470,000 to economically disadvantaged people.

In addition, Second Harvest gave away 678 food bags during the event.

The next pop-up clinic in the Knoxville area listed on the group’s calendar is April 17, with Ladies of Charity. More information will be released on that event at a later date.

To learn more about RAM clinics, or how to volunteer with the organization, visit the Remote Area Medical website.

