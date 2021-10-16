KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board is reporting a pair of power outages across its service area around 8 a.m. Saturday affecting more than 800 customers.

According to the KUB power outage map more than 700 are without power in the Kingsley Station area. More outages are scattered around Knoxville. Earlier Saturday morning about 500 were without power in the Ridgedale area.

Two other utility services in East Tennessee were reporting sizable power outages but have since restored power. Volunteer Energy Cooperative was reporting about 350 customers in Fentress County and 50 in Scott County were without power for a time.