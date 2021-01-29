Morgan County grand jury returns indictment in 2016 murder of Pete McCarroll

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly five years, a man will finally face charges in the death of Jerry Lynn “Pete” McCarroll.

According to Ninth Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, the Morgan County grand jury returned an indictment against Timothy Giles, 51, also of Coalfield.

McCarroll, a beloved member of the Coalfield community was murdered April 18, 2016. His body was found by coworkers at Allied Metals. Giles was interviewed at the time but no clear suspect emerged from the initial investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation eventually took over the case. The additional work by the TBI and the Ninth District Attorney Generals Office, based in Kingston, were able to provide enough evidence to return the indictment.

Attorney General Russell Johnson said Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter’s cooperation with TBI and his assistance in continuing the investigation was a “key component in bringing the case before the grand jury.”

Giles is being incarcerated in Northwest Tennessee. Giles has a bond of $500,000 and a hold has been placed by Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter. Giles will be transported to Morgan County upon his impending release from the Tennessee Department of Correction.