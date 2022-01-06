WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Those in need of heat and wood supply in Morgan County ahead of frigid temperatures this weekend can ask for a delivery from the sheriff’s office. The supply of wood chopped by inmates is limited.

“The weather prediction for the next few days are calling for extremely cold weather and snow predictions. Our inmate work program has a limited amount of wood supply for the elderly and needy,” the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

WATE 6 Storm Team says snow arrives to our area between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Thursday, with some areas seeing rain and sleet mixing in at first as well as through the early afternoon, especially across our Southern Valley. 1-3+” of snow is likely for the Valley, with portions of the Plateau and Southeast Kentucky seeing 2-4″+ and some higher totals in Southwest Virginia.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. says if you have a loved one or know someone that is in emergency need of wood in Morgan County, you’re asked to please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 423-346-6262 and one of its officers will try to bring you enough to get you through the next few days.

“Again please remember there is a limited amount of wood,” MCSD said.