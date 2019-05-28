8 state prison inmates sent to Oak Ridge hospital after fight at Morgan County facility
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) - Eight inmates in the state Morgan County Correctional Complex were sent to the hospital in Oak Ridge after a fight broke out in the prison.
The eight inmates were treated Monday night for minor injuries at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge and released to prison officials, according to a Tennessee Department of Corrections spokesperson.
“For approximately five hours last night and into the early morning our Emergency Department received eight patients from the Morgan County Correctional Facility," Methodist Medical Center said in a statement. "We did put in place extra security measures that ensured the safety and care of all our patients. It was not a lockdown but rather our security officers controlling access to and from the Emergency Department."
Prison managers have restricted inmate movements in the involved housing units until the conclusion of the investigation, the corrections department spokesperson said.
The Morgan County Correctional Complex is in Wartburg.
This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
Local News
