LANCING, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were shot overnight at a home in the Lancing community after a domestic altercation reportedly escalated, according to Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter.

According to Sheriff Potter, three people went to a home off of Tee Cooper Road, an altercation that stemmed from a marital relationship escalated, and two people were shot with a shotgun and sustained minor injuries.

Someone from the home did return fire — at this time no charges are available to report yet.

This remains an active investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.