KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morgan County Sheriff’s Department officer was sent by ambulance to the hospital after being dispatched to investigate an unresponsive person.

At 3 p.m. on Thursday the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department was sent to the Coalfield Marathon in Morgan County where a person was unresponsive in a car. When officers arrived the person was no longer in the car and had gone into the store. The subject was eventually followed outside by officers.

During the investigation, an officer was exposed to an “unidentified powder substance”. Shortly after, the officer began feeling sick and was immediately given Narcan twice. According to the Sheriff’s Department, he was taken by ambulance to Roane Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The subject was taken into custody and pending charges after the investigation.