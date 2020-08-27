WASHINGTON (WATE) — Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter and his wife will be attending President Donald Trump’s nomination acceptance speech Thursday night at the White House.
In a Facebook post, Potter said he had been invited to attend a personal guest of the president. Trump is set to take Republican nomination for a second term tonight during the virtual Republican National Convention.
Potter said he is excited for the opportunity.
“Having the support from the top down really helps officers feel they can do their jobs and protect our communities,” Potter’s post states.
LATEST STORIES
- Random Acts of Flowers delivers 500,000th bouquet as co-founder departs
- Morgan County Sheriff attending Pres. Trump’s Republican National Convention address
- Stimulus check update: Pelosi, Meadows talk $2.2T virus aid, but no deal in sight
- Mayor Jacobs highlights veterinary hospital as part of small business series
- Baker Creek Bike Park opens in Urban Wilderness