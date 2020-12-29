Morristown cancels 2021 youth and adult basketball season due to coronavirus concerns

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The city is canceling the upcoming season of youth and adult basketball due to the coronavirus.
The Morristown Parks and Recreation Department made the announcement in a letter posted on social media.
“After careful planning and consideration towards health and safety protocols, we as a staff and city feel that it is unsafe to gather indoors at this time,” the release states.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the Parks and Rec office at 423-586-0260.
