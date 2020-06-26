Morristown Fire Department chief retires after 44-year career

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire Department Chief Bill Honeycutt is hanging up his turnout gear for the final time.

Honeycutt retired Friday after 44 years, including 23 as chief, from the Morristown Fire Department.

“It’s different,” he said during a celebration put on by the city and the department. “But it’s something I’ve planned for and looked forward to. And I’m sure it’ll take time to adjust to the situation of not going to work every day or having a cell phone to answer 24 hours a day. … We’ll see what the future holds.”

Deputy Chief Clark Taylor will take Honeycutt’s position atop the MFD.

