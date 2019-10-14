Morristown fire victim identified

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Police have identified the woman killed in a Morristown apartment fire on Friday.
The woman killed in an apartment fire has been identified as Linda Joyce Singleton, Morristown Police said Monday
Singleton was found dead in an apartment fire Friday night. The apartment fire occurred on the 2500 block of Mall Road at College Park Apartments.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found one apartment in a four apartment cluster on fire.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire and found a woman later identified as Singleton dead inside the apartment.
Foul play is not believed to be the cause of the fire.
