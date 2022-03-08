HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who allegedly hid in a tree and pointed a gun at Hawkins and Greene County sheriff’s deputies in 2020 has been arrested over the weekend in North Carolina.

On June 1, 2021, a Hawkins County Grand Jury indicted Michael Lee Snyder, 46, on two counts of aggravated assault for the May 24, 2020 incident following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI on Tuesday revealed that Snyder was arrested in Cherokee, North Carolina.

“He was not arrested upon being released from the hospital,” stated TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart. “The case was not presented to the grand jury until June 2021. At that time, the grand jury indicted him on two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the officer-involved shooting incident.”

The original TBI investigation determined that Snyder’s actions in 2020 led a Hawkins County deputy and a Greene County deputy to shoot him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Before the shooting, Hawkins County deputies had investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle found along North VFW Road in Bulls Gap. They identified the driver as Snyder, who had an outstanding warrant out of Hamblen County.

A Greene County K9 team helped locate Snyder a short distance away, where the shooting occurred.

Snyder remains in the Jackson County Detention Center as of Tuesday, where he awaits extradition to Tennessee, according to the TBI.