KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspicious vehicle call in late January led to the discovery of a missing Morristown man’s body, according to the Grainger County Sheriff’s Department, which was found burnt along Cherokee Lake.

An incident report shared by the sheriff’s department states on Jan. 28 police officials responded to the area of 5574 Highway 11 west on a suspicious vehicle call after a duck hunter reported seeing a silver Mazda SUV parked on the lake bottom for a few days. Dispatch ran the vehicle’s tag and it came back to a missing person out of Morristown.

The area was checked by investigating authorities and they initially found a wallet and cell phone. Two K-9 officers with the Morristown Police Department were requested and responded to the scene. A K-9 located a burned body a short distance from the vehicle, the report states.

An incident date was given as Jan. 22 in the report. Grainger County sheriff officials, Morristown Police and the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation worked the scene, with evidence collected by the TBI.

Officials say the Morristown man’s body – who has not yet been identified – was sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for autopsy and identification.

No further details were yet available as of Wednesday afternoon.