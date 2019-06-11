Morristown police ask for help to find missing man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Nicholas Williams (photo: Morristown Police Department)

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) - Morristown police are asking for help to find a missing man.

Family members have not seen Nicholas Ryan Williams, 26, since June 7. He was last seen on that date walking from his home on Rosedale Avenue.

He is 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Morristown Police Department wants to stress that Williams is not wanted for a crime. His family is concerned for his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (423) 585-2701.