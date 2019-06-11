Morristown police ask for help to find missing man
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) - Morristown police are asking for help to find a missing man.
Family members have not seen Nicholas Ryan Williams, 26, since June 7. He was last seen on that date walking from his home on Rosedale Avenue.
He is 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
The Morristown Police Department wants to stress that Williams is not wanted for a crime. His family is concerned for his whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (423) 585-2701.
