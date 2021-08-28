Morristown Police find drugs, cash following overdose investigation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department executed a search warrant for a residence in Morristown Friday night following an overdose.

MPD responded to an overdose at 523 Valley St. where they found Preston Proffitt, 35, who had overdosed and was being attended to by EMS. While officers were on the scene, officers said they observed what they believed to be illegal narcotics and a large amount of cash in plain view inside the home.

MPD narcotics and vice agents obtained a search warrant and searched the home, discovering what they believe to be methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $6,000 in cash that is believed to be from a drug sale, according to MPD.

Found in the search:

100 grams of suspected methamphetamine

34 grams of suspected marijuana

$6,620 in cash

Drug containers with false compartments

Scales

(Photo courtesy of Morristown Police Department)

Proffitt was taken to Morristown-Hamblen Hospital and MPD says charges are pending in the investigation.