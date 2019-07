KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - On the job for one week, and University of Tennessee - Knoxville's new Chancellor, Donde Plowman, took the time to address Vol Nation with where she sees the university heading, with service at the forefront.

"I want the world to know what it means to be a Volunteer, I think people in the state of Tennessee know... I want the world to know," Plowman said. "I want it to be true that when you leave here and go take a job wherever - whether it's in a school in western Tennessee, or if you're traveling abroad, or you take a job in Dallas - I want people when they hear you're from Tennessee to say oh you're a Volunteer so what was your Volunteer experience… and I would like every student to have an answer to that," Plowman elaborated. "More than just I showed up one day and gathered canned goods… I'd like for people to say I had a meaningful experience that offered me the chance to be a leader."