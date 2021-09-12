Morristown Police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department is asking for public help in finding a missing 11-year-old. Mikaila Meadows was last seen Saturday night.

Her family told police she was dropped off at a skating rink in Morristown. She also told her grandmother she was planning on getting a ride home from a friend according to police. Meadows was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes in them and a bright pink shirt. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.