Morristown Police say 10 local vehicles stolen since late April

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department wants to remind you to make sure you are locking your vehicle doors and taking the keys inside.

Since April 26, 10 local vehicles have been reported stolen. All were unlocked and some of them had the keys inside and were left with the engine running.

The most recent case occurred Wednesday when the driver went inside a gas station and left his vehicle unlocked. As he was walking out of the gas station, he saw his vehicle being driven away.

Police say simply locking your vehicle can help avoid these incidents.