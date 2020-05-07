Morristown Police search for missing 13-year-old

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Morristown Police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old.
Christian Ditullio is a white male, 5’6″, 110 lbs., with hazel eyes and black hair.
His family says that they have not seen him since Monday.
Ditullio was reportedly wearing khaki pants, black Under Armor Shoes and red/black/white hoodie.
MPD asks for anyone with information to call the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.
