Morristown police search for missing woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) - Morristown police are asking for help to find a missing woman. Catherine Elizabeth Fetzer Branson, 36, was last seen Friday, May 11, at 944 Scenic Drive in Morristown.

Police say Branson failed to pick up her child from parental visitation and hasn't been heard from since.

Branson is around 5-feet-6 and has brown hair and blue eyes. She is believed to stay in Jefferson City.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamblen County Dispatch Center at (423) 585-2701.