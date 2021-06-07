Morristown Police searching for missing 16-year-old

Ashley Dedecker, 16, was last seen Sunday, June 6. Photo: Morristown Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Ashley Dedecker is 4-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair. She was last seen Sunday afternoon at her residence where she left a note for her mother stating she was leaving.

Ashley was last seen wearing a blue tank top with blue and white shorts.

Anyone with information about Dedecker’s whereabouts is urged to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or Morristown Police Detective Phil Hurst by phone at 423-585-4675 or email phurst@mymorristown.com.