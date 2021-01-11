Morristown Police searching for missing 36-year-old man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find missing 36-year-old Nicolas Edmond Baucom.

MPD reports Baucom was staying at the Motel 6 on East Andrew Johnson Highway on Saturday and was supposed to meet business associates that afternoon but never did.

At this time, no family members or business associates have been able to make contact with him.

Here’s what MPD knows:

Baucom was traveling between Memphis and Virginia

Driving a dark colored Jeep Wrangler with a hard top, snorkel kit and a Virginia license plate

36-year-old white male, brown hair and blue eyes

He is 5’11” and weighs 170 lbs.

MPD states that Baucom is not wanted for a crime. At this time police and his family want to confirm he is safe.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 423-585-2701.