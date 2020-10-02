Morristown Police searching for missing couple

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Police investigators are searching for a missing couple out of Morristown.

Waynah Louise Witt and Douglas Melvin Turner Jr. were last seen early afternoon Thursday at Elwood Trailer Park.

Witt is a white female. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 127 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Turner is a white male. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Morristown Police say they and family members are concerned for the couple’s safety. Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts is asked to call the police dispatch center at 423-585-2701.