KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Alanis Hernandez Velasquez was last seen by her caregivers at around 11:00 pm Friday night. MPD said she may be in the Johnson City area.

Velasquez is a Hispanic female with long black hair with blue eyes. MPD said she weighs around 150 pounds and is 5’4″ tall. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

The department is asking anyone with information concerning Velasquez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or Det. Lt. Vicki Arnold by phone at 423-585-2734 or email varnold@mymorristown.com.