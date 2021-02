MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Investigators with the Morristown Police Department are searching for a man who hasn’t been heard from since the start of the year.

Police are searching for 30-year-old Clinton Arnold. He was reported missing by his family on February 16, but they haven’t seen or heard from him since January 3.

Arnold is described standing 5’10” and weighing around 150 pounds.

Anyone who can help investigators find him is asked to call 423-585-4675.