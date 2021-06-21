Morristown seeks public input on community center offerings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Morristown is conducting a public survey to find out what amenities and recreational activities community members would like to see at their new community center. Morristown broke ground on 100,000 square-foot community center, called Morristown Landing, in April.

Among the topics discussed in the public survey are what residents would like to see at the center, what recreational activities residents participate in and any other potential events at the center. Click here to take the city of Morristown public survey.

The 100,000-square-foot community center will feature a 25-yard-by-25-meter pool to allow for 8 competition lanes, a family aquatic center, fitness center, a fieldhouse with four hardwood basketball courts or six volleyball courts, play climb walls, event spaces and an outdoor splash pad.

The venue will offer summer camps, youth and adult leagues, and a membership program for aquatics and fitness.

The survey will be open through July 18. The facility is scheduled to open in summer 2022. Visit morristownlanding.com to sign up for updates on the project.