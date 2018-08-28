Mosquitoes in East Knoxville test positive for West Nile virus

Copyright by WATE - All rights reserved

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in East Knoxville, according to the county health department.

Knox County Health Department spokesperson Katherine Killen said the mosquitoes were found around Milligan Street in East Knoxville.

Killen said health department crews will spray for the insects on Thursday between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m., weather permitting. All areas east of North Cherry Street, west of Prosser Road, north of Magnolia Avenue and south of Interstate 40 will be treated

The spray will reduce the Culex mosquito population, as well as the risk of West Nile virus spreading to humans.

Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

The south Chapman Highway and west Kingston Pike spray areas are scheduled for follow-up treatment on Thursday, Sept. 6 after West Nile virus-bearing mosquitoes were found in those areas earlier in August.

To reduce your risk of WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases, KCHD recommends: