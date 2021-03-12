Most common spring sports injuries include concussions, fractures, lacerations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spring sports are gearing up, as well as spring training for fall sports. Unfortunately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 3 million children are treated in emergency rooms each year for sports-related injuries.
Dr. Ryan Redman, emergency room director at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, shares some of the common sports-related injuries among children and how you can prevent them.
Top 3 sports-related injuries
- Concussions. Symptoms include change in level of alertness, extreme sleepiness, vomiting, bad headache, and seizures.
- Fractures/sprains. Symptoms include a snap/grinding noise, swelling, bruising, movement impeded, warmth and redness, and pain in the joint.
- Lacerations. Minor cuts can be treated by rinsing the wound with water and applying pressure with sterile gauze, a bandage or clean cloth.
When to bring child to ER
A serious injury to the head, neck or back; any loss of consciousness; numbness; if the wound is large or deep; or if bleeding won’t stop are reasons to go to the emergency room.
Prevention Tips
- Always wear proper gear, that fits well, for your sport. That includes shoes.
- Train properly.
- Warm up.
- Avoid specializing in one sport for kids under the age of 12. Elite athletes choose a sport and give it their all. But, more and more research shows that specializing in one sport can take a toll on young athlete’s bodies, leading to overuse injuries. These are chronic injuries that may not seem serious at first, but if not treated usually get worse
