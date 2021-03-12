Most common spring sports injuries include concussions, fractures, lacerations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spring sports are gearing up, as well as spring training for fall sports. Unfortunately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 3 million children are treated in emergency rooms each year for sports-related injuries.

Dr. Ryan Redman, emergency room director at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, shares some of the common sports-related injuries among children and how you can prevent them.

Top 3 sports-related injuries

  • Concussions. Symptoms include change in level of alertness, extreme sleepiness, vomiting, bad headache, and seizures.
  • Fractures/sprains. Symptoms include a snap/grinding noise, swelling, bruising, movement impeded, warmth and redness, and pain in the joint.
  • Lacerations. Minor cuts can be treated by rinsing the wound with water and applying pressure with sterile gauze, a bandage or clean cloth.

When to bring child to ER 

A serious injury to the head, neck or back; any loss of consciousness; numbness; if the wound is large or deep; or if bleeding won’t stop are reasons to go to the emergency room.

Prevention Tips

  • Always wear proper gear, that fits well, for your sport. That includes shoes.
  • Train properly.
  • Warm up.
  • Avoid specializing in one sport for kids under the age of 12. Elite athletes choose a sport and give it their all. But, more and more research shows that specializing in one sport can take a toll on young athlete’s bodies, leading to overuse injuries. These are chronic injuries that may not seem serious at first, but if not treated usually get worse

