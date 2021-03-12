Most common spring sports injuries include concussions, fractures, lacerations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spring sports are gearing up, as well as spring training for fall sports. Unfortunately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 3 million children are treated in emergency rooms each year for sports-related injuries.

Dr. Ryan Redman, emergency room director at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, shares some of the common sports-related injuries among children and how you can prevent them.

Top 3 sports-related injuries

Concussions . Symptoms include change in level of alertness, extreme sleepiness, vomiting, bad headache, and seizures.

. Symptoms include change in level of alertness, extreme sleepiness, vomiting, bad headache, and seizures. Fractures/sprains . Symptoms include a snap/grinding noise, swelling, bruising, movement impeded, warmth and redness, and pain in the joint.

. Symptoms include a snap/grinding noise, swelling, bruising, movement impeded, warmth and redness, and pain in the joint. Lacerations. Minor cuts can be treated by rinsing the wound with water and applying pressure with sterile gauze, a bandage or clean cloth.

When to bring child to ER

A serious injury to the head, neck or back; any loss of consciousness; numbness; if the wound is large or deep; or if bleeding won’t stop are reasons to go to the emergency room.

Prevention Tips

Always wear proper gear, that fits well, for your sport. That includes shoes.

That includes shoes. Train properly.

Warm up.

Avoid specializing in one sport for kids under the age of 12. Elite athletes choose a sport and give it their all. But, more and more research shows that specializing in one sport can take a toll on young athlete’s bodies, leading to overuse injuries. These are chronic injuries that may not seem serious at first, but if not treated usually get worse

For more information: