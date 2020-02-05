Mother charged in baby’s death: Case goes to grand jury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, a judge ruled in the case against a mother charged in the death of her 11-month-old baby will be bound over to the grand jury.

Lindsee Leonardo, 32, was charged with felony aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder.

RELATED: Mother charged with murder after infant found unresponsive in bathtub dies

According to the arrest warrant, Leonardo put her 11-month-old, Aiden Leonardo, along with her 23-month-old in the bathtub with four to six inches of water before going outside to smoke a cigarette and have “me time.”

When she came back inside, the 23-month-old had turned the water back on, filling the tub, and the 11-month-old was floating on his back.

RELATED: Father: Mother not to blame for son’s drowning

Leonardo’s preliminary hearing started on Tuesday.

The District Attorney General’s Office said during the proceedings a detective with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office testified that Leonardo did not intend to drown her son, but was neglectful.

The judge ruling the case will go over to the grand jury.

We’ll continue to follow Leonardo’s case as it progresses.

LATEST STORIES