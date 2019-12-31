Mother of gunshot wound victim: ‘Josh is strong and he knows God has got him’

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 19-year-old man is recovering after being shot multiple times Saturday night and his mother says he is staying positive despite the fact he had two bullets still in him Monday night.

Josh Williamson, 19, was shot inside his home on Long Hollow Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Williamson’s mother, Victoria Ewing, says he was shot four times, but, “Josh is strong and he knows that God has got him.”

Ewing shared with WATE 6 On Your Side Monday night her son was staying positive but was still in a lot of pain.

“He has some very serious injuries and still (has) two bullets in him,” Ewing said.

One bullet is lodged in his spine.

The other bullet is close to his heart.

Ewing saying Monday night she asks that everyone continues to pray for her son as he recovers. She was also trying to travel from Virginia to Tennessee to get to her son. She said she set up a GoFundMe page.

Currently, Williamson is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at UT Medical Center.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Monday its agency was still investigating the incident.

So far, no suspects have been named nor has a motive been established.

