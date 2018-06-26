Mother of Oak Ridge carjacking victim seeks justice Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm Jackson (source: family) [ + - ] Video

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) - Mary Jackson can hardly look at the photos of her daughter's mangled wheelchair. She said the pain is still so real as she reflects on the moment her van was stolen over the weekend from a restaurant parking lot in Oak Ridge with her daughter, Storm, still inside the vehicle.

"All I could think about is what they might be doing to her. Is she already dead?" said Jackson.

While she frantically waited for police to track down the van, the suspect, identified Tuesday as Bradley Thomas, 30, pushed her daughter out of the vehicle onto the hot pavement.

"I mean without her wheelchair, all she could do is crawl," said Jackson.

Jackson said a good Samaritan who heard Storm screaming came to her rescue. She said she'll never forget when she heard her daughter's voice through dispatch.

"When she came through and said, 'Mom, Mom I'm okay.' She said he pushed me from the car and she said a man carried me," said Jackson.

So thankful her daughter is alive, she said their main focus now is seeking justice.

"He kidnaped someone. He could have killed someone. He, in our vehicle he stole, he could have ended numerous lives," said Jackson.

She said she will never understand why this happened to her family, leaning on faith and support of others to get them through.

"We live in a community and a place where people care about people," said Jackson.

She praised the work of law enforcement and first responders and those bystanders who jumped into action. Jackson said a new wheelchair has been donated by a Knoxville business and a Gofundme page will continue raising money to go toward the purchase of a new van.

Jackson said she is so thankful for those who came to her daughter's rescue and the people still surrounding them in prayer.

"In the face of evil, good has just prevailed over it," said Jackson.

To donate to the GoFundMe page click here.