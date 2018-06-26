Mother remembers son who drowned on the Nolichucky River in Greeneville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: WJHL

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - - The family of a man who drowned on the Nolichucky River Sunday shared his story with News Channel 11.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at Birds Bridge in Greeneville.

Sheriff Pat Hankins tells us they got a call of a woman needing help.

Christopher Keplinger jumped in to help save his girlfriend and her child, but he went underwater and never resurfaced.

Janice Jones showed us childhood photos of Christopher.

Jones said he was a curious child who grew up to be a giver.

"He was always willing to help people," Jones said.

She tells us she saw her son on Sunday just before he drowned.

"They had come by the store where I work about 30 minutes to an hour before it happened. And I told them, don't go down there, you're not a good swimmer, don't go down there, and mom, It'll be okay, and then I seen on Facebook that there was an accident at the river and I pretty much knew," Jones said.

The group was hanging out near Bird's Bridge when Keplinger's girlfriend's float flipped over after she got caught in a current. Her 2-year-old daughter was on her lap at the time.

Sheriff Pat Hankins said Keplinger attempted to save the two but he went below water before he could.

It's an act of heroism his mother was not surprised to hear.

"He was always ready to help people and willing to help people. It just proves he had someone else's interests, before his own at that point in time," Jones said.

She's grateful that she told him she loved him before he died.

"Atleast we left on good terms, and I got to tell him I loved him," Jones said.

She also tells us she's aware of the dangers of swimming in the Nolichucky.

"I've never wanted my kids, I've always told them to avoid it and I've always told everyone to avoid it," Jones said.

The sheriff, praising Keplinger, but with a message of safety.

"It was heroic, but he didn't have a life jacket on. If you can't swim, you need to use caution. Throw somebody something, whenever you're in the water like that and trying to get out, toss them a life jacket or toss them something that will float," Sheriff Hankins said.

Jones tells us the little baby girl is out of the hospital and is okay.

His family shared a GoFundMe page they've set up for Keplinger.