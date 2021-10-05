KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a woman who was last seen dropping her children off in South Knoxville.

Morgan Miller, 34, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. when she dropped her children off with their father on Morning Crest Way.

Miller has not had contact with family since then and has not answered text messages about her children. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or the P3 TIPS app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.