KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tami Oliver says she always has her daughter Jaelyn Collins on her mind. Jaelyn had graduated from Union County High School weeks before her death on June 27, 2021. She was killed in a multivehicle crash on Maynardville Pike.

“She’s just missed every second,” Oliver said of Jaelyn. “There’s not a second that goes by that I don’t think of her.”

Collins was planning to attend cosmetology school, but Oliver believes Jaelyn had a higher calling.

“She wanted to be a mom,” Oliver said. “All her life she was a very maternal person. Always taking care of her friends, her older brother. She treated her older brother like he was her son. She played second mom to him basically.”

Unfortunately, Oliver received a call last June no parent ever wants to get.

“Very preventable, she’s gone for no reason and she had so many hopes and dreams for the future,” said Oliver.

Jaelyn was just 18-years-old when she was killed. Two other people in the car with Jaylen were injured. The Knox County Sherriff’s Office reports the man who is being charged with taking Jaelyn’s life admitted he had been drinking at the time the wreck happened.

Now as Oliver fights for justice for her daughter, she wants everybody to make smart decisions and not drink and drive especially during holidays.

“I would just beg everybody to think of your own family,” Oliver said. “Think of everybody else; just have empathy. Think of Jaelyn. I would love that. Think of Jaelyn and what happened to her and kind of use that as a template to do the right thing.”

The latest data from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security reveals in 2020, there were 315 alcohol-related car wrecks in Knox County claiming 12 lives.

Tanya Read is a programs specialist with Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Her 17-year-old son was killed in 2015 by an impaired driver. She says drinking and driving must stop and people need to be smart celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

“Last statistics I heard one in three people will be somehow affected by impaired driving in their life and the thing about impaired driving is it’s 100% preventable,” Read said. “It is completely preventable.

“Be it buzzed or be it completely impaired, they think, ‘Well, I’m good. I’m just going a couple of miles. I’ve done it before nothing happened.’ So that’s why it’s so important to me and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, we’re not a prohibitionist organization. If you are 21 years of age or older, by all means, go out have a great time, but have a plan in place before that first drink.”

Right now, Oliver is organizing a memorial run for her daughter . The run would also be a fundraiser for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Oliver hopes to hold the event in June.