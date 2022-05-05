KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —If you are not prepared for Mother’s Day, time is running out.

Mother’s Day 2022 is on Sunday, May 8, and if you have not found that perfect gift, look no further. West Town Mall has several Mother’s Day sales happening right now at moms’ favorite stores like Vera Bradley, Yankee Candle, and even Pandora.

“You can get a variety of options for mom,” said Kippy Price, Director of Marketing & Business Development. “You can start at stores like Vera Bradley, and take advantage of their new ‘Star Wars’ collection for your ‘Star Wars’ mom fan. You can go to Yankee Candle and get customized candles, super easy to take home, and go to Pandora and get that for the jewelry-loving mom.”

West Town Mall is open on Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. For last-minute shoppers, the mall is open on Mother’s Day from noon to 6 p.m.