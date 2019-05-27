Motorcycle goes down embankment on 'The Dragon' in Blount County

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A motorcycle reportedly went 20 or 30 feet down an embankment Monday evening on a stretch of Highway 129 known locally as "The Dragon" in Blount County.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office confirmed its assistance to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident.

THP says the crash involved a single motorcycle with a single occupant, who suffered serious injuries.

The motorcycle went off the highway at mile marker 10, according to BCSO.

No further information was available.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update when more details are made available.