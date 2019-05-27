Motorcycle goes down embankment on 'The Dragon' in Blount County
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating with BCSO assisting
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A motorcycle reportedly went 20 or 30 feet down an embankment Monday evening on a stretch of Highway 129 known locally as "The Dragon" in Blount County.
The Blount County Sheriff's Office confirmed its assistance to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident.
THP says the crash involved a single motorcycle with a single occupant, who suffered serious injuries.
The motorcycle went off the highway at mile marker 10, according to BCSO.
No further information was available.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update when more details are made available.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Sevierville mother gifted special...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Fire units respond to Walland RV resort
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Motorcycle goes down embankment on 'The Dragon' in Blount County
- 4 unoccupied campers burn at Walland RV resort
- East Tennesseans honor sacrifice, service of fallen military members on Memorial Day
- Memorial Day: A time to think about where we are and how we got here
- South-Doyle High School's Army Junior ROTC collecting old flags for proper, honorable destruction
- Gold Star Mother remembers Marine son on Memorial Day
- Kidnap suspect arrested in Clay County after week-long manhunt
National News
-
- Trump ending Japan trip after Memorial Day speech to troops
- The Latest: North Korea worries linger as Trump leaves Japan
- Colorado climber dies after reaching top of Mount Everest
- Trump in Japan: Pomp and tense circumstance
- Texas lawmakers approve safe gun storage program despite NRA
- Endangered Mexican wolves blamed for more livestock deaths
- California congressman says he's taken photo with dead enemy