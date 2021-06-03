Motorcycle passenger injured during Smoky Mountain Thunder ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash during the Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride involving three motorcycles sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to a Sevierville Police crash report, the motorcycles were traveling east around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, May 30, on the 1300 block of Dolly Parton Parkway when riders began to slow to a stop.

The driver of a 1997 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic struck a 2003 Suzuki Volusia in the rear. The crash caused the Suzuki to move forward and hit a 2012 KYMCO Vulcan.

A 45-year-old Morristown woman was a passenger on the Harley Davidson. She was taken to LeConte Medical Center with injuries that appeared to be serious.

No charges were filed. More than 2,000 riders joined in the annual ride that honors fallen military service members and first responders.