KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 33-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash on Kingston Pike in Knoxville late Saturday, the Knoxville Police Department said.

Officers responded to Kingston Pike at Huxley Road on Saturday, July 23 around 10:30 for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle. According to a preliminary investigation, the motorcycle was struck by a car after pulling into Kingston Pike.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man, was transported to UT Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash, a release stated.

Knoxville Police continue to investigate the crash.