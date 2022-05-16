KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died following a motorcycle accident in North Knoxville Sunday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Knoxville Police closed down Bruhin Road Sunday evening after responding to a vehicle versus a motorcycle accident. Initial reports state the car, a Honda sedan, was traveling north on Bruhin Road near Breda Road. That’s where police say the Honda crossed over into the other lane, hitting a motorcycle traveling in that lane.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead on the scene.

According to KPD, the driver of the Honda fled the scene but was later located near Pershing Drive. The driver was detained for further investigation. The investigation is being led by Crash Reconstruction personnel and remains ongoing at the time time.