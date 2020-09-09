Motorcyclist hospitalized after South Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist was reportedly taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in South Knoxville.
The crash occurred near the intersection of the Chapman Highway and West Ford Valley Road.
Someone who witnessed the crash said the motorcyclist was ejected over the top of another vehicle.
The condition of the motorcyclist was unknown late Tuesday night.
