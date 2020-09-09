Motorcyclist hospitalized after South Knoxville crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist was reportedly taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in South Knoxville.

The crash occurred near the intersection of the Chapman Highway and West Ford Valley Road.

Someone who witnessed the crash said the motorcyclist was ejected over the top of another vehicle.

The condition of the motorcyclist was unknown late Tuesday night.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter