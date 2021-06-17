Motorcyclist killed in crash that caused I-40 interstate closure identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police responded to a crash on I-40 at MM 395 involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the driver as Gary Rosen, 66, of Virginia. According to a KPD spokesperson, a motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen Jetta were traveling on I-40 West when the Jetta collided with the motorcycle. Rosen was thrown from the motorcycle and subsequently struck by numerous passing vehicles.

Those with information potentially relevant to the investigation are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous.