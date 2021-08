Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist was transported to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries stemming from a Saturday morning crash in North Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, an SUV traveling westbound on Merchants Drive near Merchants Center Boulevard rear-ended the motorcycle and struck the driver around 9:30 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers are working a serious crash on Merchant Drive at Merchants Center Boulevard. Seek alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/hob96FFHy6 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 14, 2021

No other details or a condition of the motorcycle driver were given Saturday afternoon.