Mr. Cool’s: The first Black-owned business down Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Throughout Black History Month, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is highlighting small Black-owned businesses within the county.

This week, Jacobs sat down with James and Pamela Brown, owners of Mr. Cool’s Complete Auto Care Operations.

That’s the first Black-owned business to open on Kingston Pike — the Brown’s say they’ve seen a lot of progress over time, but on occasions have faced challenges overcoming stereotypes.

“We try to override that by doing a good job on people’s cars. So, if they have a problem with your color or your skin, we make the car so right that they have no choice but to come back to us.” James Brown – Owner

The husband-wife team also feels strongly about career and technical education classes and trade programs.