Multi-vehicle crash on Norris Freeway injures one

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol said one person was charged in a three-vehicle crash in Anderson County.

Troopers responded to a crash on Norris Freeway at Hickory Valley Road Sunday afternoon. THP said an SUV driven by Emilee Hooks was heading north when it hit a pickup truck from the back. Hooks then hit another vehicle traveling southbound head on.

Hooks was injured in the crash, according to an incident report. She was charged with failure to maintain lane of travel and to exercise due care.

The THP report states charges are pending against the driver and passenger in the pickup truck.