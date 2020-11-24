Multiple jobs available with Blount Memorial’s Food & Nutrition team

MARYVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) – Blount Memorial has a number of positions open in its Food & Nutrition Team.

Positions range from Trayline Tech to Cook to Management and more. Full and Part-time positions are available.

Benefit opportunities for full-time employees include medical, dental, and vision insurance, bonus pay for evening and weekend shifts, employee discounts, PTO, sick time, retirement programs, and much more.

You can read the job announcements on the Blount County Chamber of Commerce website. To apply for a position, click on over to Blount Memorial Hospital.