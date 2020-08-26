Multiple Knox County schools notify parents about positive COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At least three Knox County schools sent emails to parents about positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The total number of positive cases within the district is 24: 10 students and 14 staff members.

On Wednesday, Hardin Valley Academy parents received their second email about positive cases in the school.

The email reads:

Dear HVA families, I am reaching out to let you know that we have been made aware of confirmed COVID-19 cases at our school. The Knox County Health Department and KCS Health Services have identified those who were at risk of exposure and they have already been contacted. We are taking additional measures to clean and sanitize our building. As always, the expectation is that everyone wears a mask properly, washes their hands frequently and maintains adequate physical distancing while at school. If you exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, sore throat, chills, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell, please call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, please contact the Health Department at 865-215-5555. I understand that you may have questions and concerns; but as you know, I am not able to provide any additional information due to privacy laws. Rob Speas, Principal of Hardin Valley High

Chelsey Anderson, a parent of a Gibbs Elementary School student, said she received the email Sunday.

Anderson said she knew going to in-person classes had it risks, but the timing of the email was unsettling.

“Did they know a week prior? Like, why did they tell us the night before? And this email came in at almost 9 o’clock on Sunday. So, some parents probably didn’t even get that email until the next day,” Anderson said.

She said the only people who were at the school before Sunday was school staff, which Anderson said made her believe the person who tested positive was a staff member.

“They’re supposed to set an example. They should be following the guidelines, wearing a mask, doing the social distancing, washing their hands. If they can get it and they are following guidelines, what does that mean for our students?” Anderson asked.

Anderson said she knew the school was implementing as many safety precautions as they could. She saw them with her own eyes and felt more at ease knowing they had so many precautions in place.

Kristy Dills, a parent of a Powell Middle student, said she knew increasing COVID-19 cases within the schools was probable.

“I think it was good that they let everybody know; but I also, at the same time, it’s made everybody panic. Like you get on Facebook and that’s all I see,” Dills said.

Dills, Anderson and Wendy Lunyard, a parent of a Hardin Valley Academy student, all said they wish their schools sent a little more information in the message.

They understood there are privacy issues, but a little more information would keep their mind at ease.

“I think if they are going to notify people, at least have a bit more than just ‘someone was positive,’ ‘we’ve taken care of it and we can’t say anymore because of privacy laws.’ It could’ve been worded a bit better to calm anxiety,” Lunyard said.

“With the students in school now, if it was a student or a teacher in a specific grade, I feel like they should tell us, ‘Hey it was a fifth grade student,’ or not even student, but someone in the fifth grade, like it’s part of the fifth grade staff or students,” Anderson said.

Lunyard said she would like to know how long it’s been since that case was in the school, the level of exposure to students and if they need to close the next day to sanitize.

Dills says she hopes for the safety of everyone at schools and that students and staff are proactive about testing and adamant about staying home.

“If it was a teacher. I don’t think they should be at school until they know for sure if they have it or not. If it was a teacher and there were other teachers around them, I think that they should go get tested and not be at school until they have the results,” Dills said.

Knox County Schools spokesperson Carly Harrington said the district wasn’t able to confirm which schools had positive cases.

She said that based on the district’s reopening plan, they would communicate with families and staff about positive cases at their schools.

LATEST STORIES