Mural honoring women’s right to vote coming to Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new mural celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment is coming to Bike & Tri.

The statewide festival Walls for Women utilizes female artists to create original works honoring women’s right to vote. The festival spans 440 miles.

The project and nonprofit, DMA-events, were founded by traveling journalists Kristin Luna and her husband Scott van Velsor who run tourism marketing agency Odinn Media and the Camels & Chocolate travel blog.

Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell played an integral role in bringing the mural to Bike & Tri at the corner of bustling East Broadway Avenue and North Washington Street.

“We’ve had an ongoing relationship with Odinn Media, and when we found out about the mural festival we knew this project could help beautify our downtown while celebrating women and this pivotal moment in history,” Mitchell said. “It’s a great fit because we have a public arts budget and the perfect location on the Bike & Tri building.”

Will Norris, the owner of Bike & Tri, is investing in fixing up the building in preparation for the mural installation.

“We’re thrilled that our building was chosen for the Walls for Women mural,” Norris said. “The mural will be profound, so want the building to look its best. Overall, we feel the mural and these improvements will not only celebrate women’s rights, but will enhance the overall allure of Maryville’s downtown.”

The artist selected for Maryville’s mural is Nicole Salgar, a notable women’s portrait and nature artist, based in Miami. Salgar will provide the nonprofit’s board of directors with a rendering to approve prior to installation.

Starting Aug. 4, the mural will take approximately two weeks to complete, will be nearly 100 feet long and should live on for more than 10 years.

A celebratory launch event will be held to unveil the mural, although the date is currently to be determined. More information on Walls for Women can be found at wallsforwomen.com.

