KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A second degree murder charge against a man accused of fatally shooting a Knoxville woman has been dismissed after a witness did not show up in court.

Knox County Assistant District Attorney General Sean McDermott said a judge agreed to dismiss the charge against 31-year-old Vincent Morrison after a witness failed to show up to court and the defense filed a failure to prosecute motion.

Morrison was charged in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Aisha Cates in Walter P. Taylor Homes on Aug. 22. He was arrested on Sept. 7 in Ramona, California by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

He remains in custody on charges unrelated to Cates’ death including especially aggravated robbery and aggravated domestic assault.

Morrison is accused of shooting at his then-fiancé on March 5, 2021, after the two got into an argument. The victim claimed he got into a vehicle in hit her car following the shooting. Officers observed damage to the victim’s car and recovered two .45 caliber casings in the Summercrest Apartments in North Knoxville parking lot where the incident occurred.

He is also accused of robbing a man of $1,000 in cash and jewelry valued at more than $3,500 on July 18 on Keener Avenue. The victim identified Morrison to investigators after seeing him on the news as a suspect in Aisha Cates’ death.

The especially aggravated robbery and aggravated domestic assault charges were bound over to a grand jury after a Nov. 29 hearing.

