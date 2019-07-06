Two dead in suspected murder-suicide in Bulls Gap

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman and man are dead in what the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is describing as a murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to an address on Walter Drive in Bulls Gap around 7 p.m. on a report of shots fired. A 34-year-old woman at the scene had a gunshot wound and was transported to the Hawkins County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies also found a man dead from a gunshot wound at the scene.

The man is believed to have fired the shots that killed both people, according to a news release.

No other information will be released with this being an ongoing investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Family members are being notified.

